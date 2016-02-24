#trending

Folks Are Upset With Zac Posen For Using Mostly Black Models Even Though His Collection Was Inspired By A Black Princess
Feb 24, 2016
Last Monday, twenty-five black models walked for Zac Posen’s Fall 2016 collection at the New York Fashion Week. In an industry where black women are few and far between on the runway, this move caught the attention of many, even making headlines in the New York Times citing fashion week’s ‘shift toward diversity’. Though the response to Posen’s highlighting of black models has largely been positive, there are those who refuse to let black girls rock.

The motivation behind Posen’s NYFW collection was Ugandan Princess Elizabeth Bagaaya Akiiki, or Princess Elizabeth of Toro. Born in 1936, she became the third African woman in history to be accepted to and graduate from Cambridge University. She was also the first female East African to be admitted to the English bar in 1965. Princess Elizabeth of Toro even became a highly successful fashion model in the United States and graced the covers of Vogue and Harpers.

The purpose of Posen’s collection was to pay homage to Princess Elizabeth and it seems only logical that the models reflect that purpose. Not to mention, the runway could use some color.

In a statement to Harper’s Bazaar, Posen wrote:

Since the inspiration was Elizabeth of Toro it made sense to have a casting reflecting this. Their presence and the diversity of the casting complemented the collection and made it more striking. … We live in a diverse world and it is essential it is represented in the fashion industry—it has always been critical to me, as well as a key component of my collections—whether it’s shapes, sizes or skin color—as my customers are global and part of all diverse groups.

You can’t make everybody happy. There are some people who will always make an effort to find fault with there is none.

Newer Comments  
  • Anonin

    I just find it ridiculous he did something like this before balmain and the only reason Kanye had a high black model count so he could act out his refugee fantasies. Black people in power in that industry hardly means anything.

    • Heygirl6

      You know what Anonin, as someone who has worked in “that industry” before, it’s unfortunate but true that black people in power means nothing. Bethanne Hardison is probably the only black person in the industry that really has championed the use of black models and she also stays on on some these high-end designers when it comes to the lack of diversity they have within their design teams as well. There are so many talented black people in fashion but you will more than likely never hear about them (just 1 every now and then) because they are under funded or just completely left out of the designing process at the major labels. It’s truly a shame but I appreciate Posen for doing what he did last week! Such an outstanding contribution! It’s just sad that the few black designers that have quote on quote made it in high fashion such as Tracey Reese, have not done the same thing a long time ago. SMH.

    • Anonin

      I see so many creative black fashion design students and I just wonder when will one of them become the next Chanel, Louis, D&G, ect…

    • SoilderOfLove

      I’ve been waiting since i was a teenager in the 80s, and to date it has yet to happen. If Patrick Kelly was still alive, i think he would have been a contender. Byron Lars was really hot in the 90s, and then he stopped, and started doing clothes for Barbie. Not sure if that gig is still on-going. I am not sure if Tracey Reese is still showing, she was among a small handful of black designers that was not a celebrity turned designer that came up through the ranks like designers normally do, that i could think of that was still in the game, you don’t see or hear much from her though. It’s an extremely competitive industry and to sustain longevity would be nothing short of a miracle. Sadly up & coming black designers don’t get the same financial backing or a platform to showcase their wears as whites/asians/other races do in New York the fashion capital of the United States.

    • SoilderOfLove

      agreed, it’s a fickle and hard club to get into for blacks, but Asians and everyone else seem to flourish.

  • PurpNGold1

    Pleasantly surprised

  • Mahogany

    I love Zac Posen for this. It’s seems as white people do not want to see black women shine.

  • Black models easily shine. The fight is not over, but we will continue to stand on our principles. The haters who don’t like what Zac is doing better get used to it since we, as black people, aren’t going anywhere. I don’t understand how anyone can be offended at the presence of talented black models to express the point that the black image has the right to be shown.

  • Mary Burrell

    Kudos to Posen

 
Newer Comments  

