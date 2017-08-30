#trending

News

Federal Prisons Are Now Required to Supply Tampons & Pads to Inmates For Free
by Aug 30, 2017

Federal prisons are now required to provide female inmates with a range of feminine hygiene products free of charge, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

“Wardens have the responsibility to ensure female hygiene products such as tampons or pads are made available for free in sufficient frequency and number,” Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long wrote in an email. “Prior to the (memo), the type of products provided was not consistent, and varied by institution.”
The memo was released less than a month after the Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act, co-sponsored by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), was introduced into Congress. It also bans the shackling of pregnant inmates, bars the practice of placing pregnant women in solitary confinement, and makes it easier for inmates to stay in touch with their families.
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

Makeup

Rihanna Announces Fenty’s Holiday Collection

by 4 weeks ago
News

Atlanta Teacher Suspended After Assigning Kodak Black Lyric Homework

by 4 weeks ago
Entertainment

Jessica Williams Is Getting Her Own Showtime Comedy

by 4 weeks ago
News

Lena Waithe Makes Emmy History

by 1 month ago