Federal Prisons Are Now Required to Supply Tampons & Pads to Inmates For Free

Federal prisons are now required to provide female inmates with a range of feminine hygiene products free of charge, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

“Wardens have the responsibility to ensure female hygiene products such as tampons or pads are made available for free in sufficient frequency and number,” Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long wrote in an email. “Prior to the (memo), the type of products provided was not consistent, and varied by institution.”