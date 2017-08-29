#trending

News

People Are Wondering Why Kim Kardashian Looks Browner on Interview Magazine Cover as “America’s New First Lady”
by Aug 29, 2017

When most people think of elegant first lady’s, the first ones usually that come to mind are Michelle Obama and Jackie Onassis. But according to Interview magazine, Kim Kardashian is “America’s New First Lady”.

Yeah…no.

In the interview done by Janet Mock (a check is a check?), Kardashian doesn’t really give us any insight that we already didn’t know. The interview, which was quite thin, and vague, wasn’t the only thing people were talking about when it hit social media.

Most people noticed that Kardashian was considerably darker, and even the same complexion as her daughter North. But since when? Seriously, it was bad enough that Mock said Kardashian has made beauty “browner” and “bronzer” in the interview, but did the photographer purposefully darken her up?

The only first lady Kardashian is, is the first lady of “How to Make It In America As a Reality TV star”.

 

Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

Makeup

Rihanna Announces Fenty’s Holiday Collection

by 4 weeks ago
News

Atlanta Teacher Suspended After Assigning Kodak Black Lyric Homework

by 4 weeks ago
Entertainment

Jessica Williams Is Getting Her Own Showtime Comedy

by 4 weeks ago
News

Lena Waithe Makes Emmy History

by 1 month ago