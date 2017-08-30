R&B Singer Tweet Hospitalized With Blood Clots

R&B songstress Tweet has been hospitalized with blood clots in her arms and lungs. Pastor Jamal H. Bryant, Tweet’s boyfriend, posted the information on Instagram.

“Doctors can’t trace it but God is a healer! Prayer still works,” Bryant said.

Should a piece of a DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) clot break off from a location in your body (typically one’s legs), it can travel through the blood stream and become lodged in the lungs, causing a Pulmonary Embolism, which can lead to death.

Tweet’s daughter, Shaneice Johnson, posted a message on Instagram about her mother also.

“We are believing God for total recovery! She’s my world and I know she’s in God’s hands,” Johnson wrote on Instagram.