Stacey Dash Says Intern Tweeted Maxine Waters is a Buffoon

Stacey Dash. The forever clueless and fired Fox News contributor, who is currently unemployed apparently has an intern. And Dash is now blaming this “intern” on a tweet that called Rep. Maxine Waters a buffoon.

“This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes,” the tweet read.

This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes: https://t.co/PY1N5GgxuQ — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 24, 2017

Of course Dash got dragged by her 3c edges after tweeting about Waters, because no one talks bad about Waters and gets away with it.

"Corrupt media buffon? Sucking up her….." what do u think u r doing? She has a proven history of helping blk ppl. U have d same legacy? — Rick (@Taadow18) August 24, 2017

That bxch still clueless — Jason (@JasonZacharyEsp) August 24, 2017

I'm SO glad I get to use this gif today. #captainCOON pic.twitter.com/I9fauBixOp — ZootahMan (@ENIMALwins) August 24, 2017

15 minutes??? Stacey when was your last movie…? Exactly! pic.twitter.com/O2IyQR0uzN — It's Mayya!!!! (@Maya_NoAngelou) August 24, 2017

Days later, Dash found an intern to blame the tweet on:

Let me clarify that an intern wrongly used "buffoon" in a recent tweet on @RepMaxineWaters . I don't need to be disrespectful to disagree. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 25, 2017

Intern, yeah right.