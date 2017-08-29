#trending

Stacey Dash Says Intern Tweeted Maxine Waters is a Buffoon
Stacey Dash. The forever clueless and fired Fox News contributor, who is currently unemployed apparently has an intern. And Dash is now blaming this “intern” on a tweet that called Rep. Maxine Waters a buffoon.

“This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes,” the tweet read.

Of course Dash got dragged by her 3c edges after tweeting about Waters, because no one talks bad about Waters and gets away with it.

Days later, Dash found an intern to blame the tweet on:

Intern, yeah right.

