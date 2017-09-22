Atlanta Teacher Suspended After Assigning Kodak Black Lyric Homework

A 6th grade teacher in Atlanta has been suspended after asking students to change the lyrics from a Kodak Black song to sound more positive.

The teacher at Georgia’s Bethune Middle School asked the students to change A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s “Drowning” for a school assignment. The teacher gave the explicit lyrics to his students and asked them to change the words to make the song more positive.

In an interview with WSB-TV Atlanta, one of the students’ mothers, Crishana Wright, says that the assignment was “really against everything I try to teach them.”

The lyrics go: “Sniper Gang I put a n—- on a carton/ I’m the shit I’m fartin’, I don’t know how to potty” and “I ain’t doing trims, I’m in the cut like I’m a barber/ She call me daddy, but I ain’t her motherfucking father,” one of the lines reads.

The superintendent released the following statement in response to the “inappropriate” assignment:

“The assignment was inappropriate, unacceptable and contrary to our standards. The employee responsible has been removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for such poor judgment. While we encourage teacher creativity, the expectation is that the instruction is always standards-based and age appropriate.”

There’s a way to use pop culture to teach kids, this just wasn’t one of those ways.