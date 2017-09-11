Chicago Teenager Found Dead in Hotel Freezer

Police are investigating the death of a Chicago teen after she was found dead in a walk-in freezer in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont early Sunday morning.

19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins left her home on Friday the Near West Side to attend a party on the ninth floor of the hotel around 11:30 p.m., but around the teen’s mother, Tereasa Martin, said she received a call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday from friends who said they couldn’t find Jenkins after the party.

Martin said she immediately went to the hotel and asked them to check surveillance footage to see if they could locate her daughter.

<a href="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6f76de1eeb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193252&cs=6f76de1eeb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

After the hotel referred her to police, Martin said she called 911, and dispatchers told her to wait a few more hours because Jenkins could be out with friends.

“We were begging for help, and no one was helping,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins’ body was discovered in a walk-in freezer in the hotel around 12:24 a.m. Sunday, according to police, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Martin said police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the walk-in cooler and then died inside.

“She was so drunk–that was his exact words–she was so drunk she couldn’t hold herself up. She was holding on to the wall,” Martin said.

“I believe someone in this hotel killed my child,” Martin said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says her cause of death is not yet confirmed although an autopsy has been completed.

The hotel issued a statement Sunday evening: