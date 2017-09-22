Jessica Williams Is Getting Her Own Showtime Comedy

After appearing on the Daily Show as a correspondent, and her podcast with Phoebe Robinson, Jessica Williams is heading to show time.
Williams is set to star in a new series for the network as black science fiction writer who comes in to her own in Brooklyn, Deadline reports. It’s been a busy year so far for Williams who, in addition to Jessica James and the upcoming Showtime series, also announced that her podcast 2 Dope Queens is headed to HBO with four hour-long specials.
“We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!” she said in a statement.