Jessica Williams Is Getting Her Own Showtime Comedy
by Sep 22, 2017

After appearing on the Daily Show  as a correspondent, and her podcast with Phoebe Robinson, Jessica Williams is heading to show time.

Williams is set to star in a new series for the network as black science fiction writer who comes in to her own in Brooklyn, Deadline reports.  It’s been a busy year so far for Williams who, in addition to Jessica James and the upcoming Showtime series, also announced that her podcast 2 Dope Queens is headed to HBO with four hour-long specials.

“We are so stoked to be partnering with HBO for these specials. Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!” she said in a statement.

