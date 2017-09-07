Laverne Cox Stars in Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign

In August, Laverne Cox announced that she was working with Beyonce´on a new project, and now we know exactly what she had up her sleeves.
On Wednesday, the newest Ivy Park campaign launched, and Cox was front and center.
On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself wearing an Ivy Park sweatshirt, layered underneath a corset, with the caption: “It’s about being free. Listening and moving without judgement or limitation.”
Joining Cox are dancer Karen McDonald and models Grace Bol and Ralph Souffrant.
“The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness,” Beyoncé said in a press release, noting the idea is to think of beauty from a place of inclusivity and democracy. “True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”