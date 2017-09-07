#trending

Beauty

Laverne Cox Stars in Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign
by Sep 7, 2017

In August, Laverne Cox announced that she was working with Beyonce´on a new project, and now we know exactly what she had up her sleeves.

On Wednesday, the newest Ivy Park campaign launched, and Cox was front and center.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself wearing an Ivy Park sweatshirt, layered underneath a corset, with the caption: “It’s about being free. Listening and moving without judgement or limitation.”

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Joining Cox are dancer Karen McDonald and models Grace Bol and Ralph Souffrant.

“The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness,” Beyoncé said in a press release, noting the idea is to think of beauty from a place of inclusivity and democracy. “True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”

Tags: , ,
Like Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter

LATEST STORIES

Makeup

Rihanna Announces Fenty’s Holiday Collection

by 4 weeks ago
News

Atlanta Teacher Suspended After Assigning Kodak Black Lyric Homework

by 4 weeks ago
Entertainment

Jessica Williams Is Getting Her Own Showtime Comedy

by 4 weeks ago
News

Lena Waithe Makes Emmy History

by 1 month ago