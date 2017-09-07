Laverne Cox Stars in Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Campaign

In August, Laverne Cox announced that she was working with Beyonce´on a new project, and now we know exactly what she had up her sleeves.

On Wednesday, the newest Ivy Park campaign launched, and Cox was front and center.

<a href="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6f76de1eeb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193252&cs=6f76de1eeb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

On Instagram, she shared a photo of herself wearing an Ivy Park sweatshirt, layered underneath a corset, with the caption: “It’s about being free. Listening and moving without judgement or limitation.”

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Joining Cox are dancer Karen McDonald and models Grace Bol and Ralph Souffrant.

“The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness,” Beyoncé said in a press release, noting the idea is to think of beauty from a place of inclusivity and democracy. “True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”