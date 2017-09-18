Lena Waithe Makes Emmy History

Lena Waithe has made Emmy history as the first African-American woman to win for comedy writing at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Waithe won for co-writing the “Thanksgiving” episode of “Master of None” with series co-creator and star, Aziz Ansari. Waithe has also had a recurring role on the Netflix comedy. In the famed episode, Waithe created it about her own coming out experience.

Waithe called out the importance of diversity in entertainment and the culture at large in accepting the award. She was clearly overcome with emotion.

The things that make us different — those are our superpowers,” she said. She made special mention of her “LGBTQIA family” and urged viewers who feel outside of the mainstream to don a superhero cape every day “and go out there and conquer the world. It would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”

Other winners of the evening included Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, and Donald Glover also making history winning the comedy directorial Emmy and best male actor in a comedy for Atlanta.

Congrats, Lena!