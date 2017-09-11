Marvel Launches Short Comic With Nigerian Girl as Superhero

<a href="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6f76de1eeb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//mirrordigital-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=537193252&cs=6f76de1eeb&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Marvel comics has launched a 8-page short comic book staring a young Nigerian girl as its superhero. “Blessing in Disguise,” was written by Nnedi Okorafor, and is inspired by the Chibok girls, who were abducted by the militant group Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria (2014).

“They were normal girls who suddenly had to deal with a huge change in their lives … and their story of perseverance is so powerful,” Okorafor said in an interview Reuters. “Like many Nigerian girls, Ngozi comes in a small package but is strong-willed and determined. I’m a huge Wonder Woman fan, but we can really push it further when it comes to diversity. I’m not just talking about race and sexual orientation, but about having a range of personalities with different desires, dreams and flaws. I don’t only want to see badass female characters, I want to see much less predictable ones.”

A preview page of my 8 -page short, "Blessing in Disguise". pic.twitter.com/CN49zqRKyq — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) September 6, 2017

The comic book is part of Marvel’s “Venomverse” comic, and Ngozi will find herself in the presence of Black Panther and Deadpool.