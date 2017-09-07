#trending

Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty Launch Date, But Some Latinas Aren’t Happy
Rihanna’s new make-up line Fenty Beauty will debut tomorrow, and is being heralded for its diversity, when it comes to the 40 shades it’s offering.

 

40 shades!

After Rihanna posted fan-art for her beauty line, people complained that about the lack of representation of Latina women:

  • cr220Hows this show diversity with no Hispanic or white girls?
  • lisa_is_softNope. The Blacks and an Asian is not “diversity” ‍♀️

What’s crazy is that there are literally 40 shades in Rihanna’s line, so it’s safe to assume she has all complexions covered. And I guess people always forget there are brown latina women out there.

