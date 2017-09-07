Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty Launch Date, But Some Latinas Aren’t Happy

Rihanna’s new make-up line Fenty Beauty will debut tomorrow, and is being heralded for its diversity, when it comes to the 40 shades it’s offering.
After Rihanna posted fan-art for her beauty line, people complained that about the lack of representation of Latina women:
- cr220Hows this show diversity with no Hispanic or white girls?
- mizzmarzWhere the Latina at
- lisa_is_softNope. The Blacks and an Asian is not “diversity” ♀️
- athenavaldexily but they literally all look the same but with different skin & hair
- aaroneire@mrsangelaschrute yes and there’s been Asian women here saying their shade isn’t a white persons. So where’s the white skins shade?
- m0seschrute@aaroneire i have white skin shade
- badgallayie@shirinxramadan @destiny.jpeg there aren’t any White gals though lmao
What’s crazy is that there are literally 40 shades in Rihanna’s line, so it’s safe to assume she has all complexions covered. And I guess people always forget there are brown latina women out there.