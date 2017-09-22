Rihanna Announces Fenty’s Holiday Collection

Rihanna is giving her Fenty Beauty fans stocking stuffers! On Thursday, she announced her new holiday collection, that is sure to be a hit.
Fenty Beauty revealed a sneak peek of an upcoming Galaxy Collection for Holiday 2017, which will be released on Oct. 13 at Sephora stores.
All designed with chrome packaging, the holiday collection features lipsticks and glosses in addition to a brush and eyeliners.
Though Rihanna shared a preview of the entire range on social media, she gave an even more up-close look at the 14 shimmery metallic and jewel-toned eyeshadows included in the new Holiday palette.