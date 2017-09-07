#trending

Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head For Netflix Movie
Sanaa Lathan is currently filming the Netflix movie, Nappily Ever After, and has gone through many hair changes for the film.

Earlier this summer she debuted a blond look:

And on Tuesday, she debuted her big chop:

“It’s all off,” she said in the video. “I feel like it’s so light I could fly away.”

“Nappily Ever After,” is based on Trisha R. Thomas’ novel, and stars Lathan as a woman with a high-powered job, a live-in boyfriend, and a seemingly perfect life which begins to completely unravel after an accident at the hairdresser forces her to shave off all her hair and realize that maybe there’s more to life than just surface-level appearances.

 

