Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head For Netflix Movie

Sanaa Lathan is currently filming the Netflix movie, Nappily Ever After, and has gone through many hair changes for the film.

Earlier this summer she debuted a blond look:

Do blondes really have more fun? Hmmm.. Let's see.The first of MANY hair changes for #Violet, my character in #NappilyEverAfter. Watch my #instastory to see the process! 👸🏾 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

And on Tuesday, she debuted her big chop:

#NappilyEverAfter 👶🏽 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

“It’s all off,” she said in the video. “I feel like it’s so light I could fly away.”

“Nappily Ever After,” is based on Trisha R. Thomas’ novel, and stars Lathan as a woman with a high-powered job, a live-in boyfriend, and a seemingly perfect life which begins to completely unravel after an accident at the hairdresser forces her to shave off all her hair and realize that maybe there’s more to life than just surface-level appearances.