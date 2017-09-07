Spelman College to Admit Transgender Female Students

Spelman College has announced that they will admit transgender women students starting next year. The women’s college said in a letter that they will admit those who consistently live and self-identify as women, regardless of their gender assignment at birth.

Spelman will have a committee to consider the impact on the campus resulting from the new policy.

The letter read in part, “Like same-sex colleges all over the country, Spelman is taking into account evolving definitions of gender identity in a changing world and taking steps to ensure that our policies and plans reflect those changes in a manner that is consistent with our mission and the law.”

Spelman’s was blasted and praised on social media.

“I applaud my beloved alma mater’s proactive stance while still honoring the institution’s traditons,” said Charmagne Helton, a 1994 graduate. “I am as proud of Spelman College as I was the first moment I set foot on campus more than 25 years ago.”

Spelman now joins Bennett College as an all-female HBCU that allows transgender students.