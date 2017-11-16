#trending

J.Crew Apologizes For Black Model’s Hair Style
J. Crew and it’s sister brand Madewell recently faced major backlash for the styling of a black model’s hair. The photo went viral and many social media users accused the brand of being neglectful by not hiring someone who knew how to style black hair.

On Sunday, J. Crew apologized on Twitter.

“J.Crew strives to represent every race, gender, and background,” the brand wrote. “We sincerely apologise for the styling of this model and the offence that was caused. We assure you that we are taking steps to address it, and to prevent this from happening again.”

