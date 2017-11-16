J.Crew Apologizes For Black Model’s Hair Style

J. Crew and it’s sister brand Madewell recently faced major backlash for the styling of a black model’s hair. The photo went viral and many social media users accused the brand of being neglectful by not hiring someone who knew how to style black hair.

Black hair is not that hard to style. Whoever was in charge of hair and makeup truly didn’t give a damn about her even being featured. They didn’t even try. I see no product or moisture in her hair. I even see a spot of lint. OUTTA LINE https://t.co/LVNkeRSIM8 — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) November 10, 2017

*ABOUT TO GO AWF* @jcrew Why do you have these black models on here looking like they have been fighting for sunflower seeds and rain water? Are y’all wanting to become the new @Dove ? #JesusBeANonOffensiveAd #JesusBeAGoodHairstylist #JesusBeABetterChoice #dove #melaninmatters pic.twitter.com/OtWqlIHsPG — YoungGordonParks (@DarcellBios) November 10, 2017

messy buns aren’t actually that messy they’re calculated mess — $uccubitch (@oddbri_xo) November 12, 2017

On Sunday, J. Crew apologized on Twitter.

“J.Crew strives to represent every race, gender, and background,” the brand wrote. “We sincerely apologise for the styling of this model and the offence that was caused. We assure you that we are taking steps to address it, and to prevent this from happening again.”